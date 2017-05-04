Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 4, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225250
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 1, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Ian W. Freiberg
23275 Lyman Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Ward

Howard Kaufman
5830 Spotswood Drive
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Next of Kin

Janet Cort
Wiggins Place, 27070 Cedar D #370
Beachwood OH 44122

Next of Kin

Phyllis Freiberg
3693 Stoer Rd.
Shaker Hts. OH 44122

Next of Kin

Ian W. Frieberg
23275 Lyman Blvd.
Shaker OH 44122

Next of Kin

Roger Freiberg
236 North St.
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Next of Kin

Neil Kaufman
1132 Ford
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Next of Kin

Marc Kaufman
4184 Hinsdale Rd.
South Euclid OH 44121

Text

2017 GRD 225250—Re: Howard Kaufman. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 1, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
