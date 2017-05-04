Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225250
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 1, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Ian W. Freiberg
23275 Lyman Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Ward
Howard Kaufman
5830 Spotswood DriveLyndhurst OH 44124
Next of Kin
Janet Cort
Wiggins Place, 27070 Cedar D #370Beachwood OH 44122
Next of Kin
Phyllis Freiberg
3693 Stoer Rd.Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Next of Kin
Ian W. Frieberg
23275 Lyman Blvd.Shaker OH 44122
Next of Kin
Roger Freiberg
236 North St.Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Next of Kin
Neil Kaufman
1132 FordLyndhurst OH 44124
Next of Kin
Marc Kaufman
4184 Hinsdale Rd.South Euclid OH 44121
Text2017 GRD 225250—Re: Howard Kaufman. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 1, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
