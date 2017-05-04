Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225254
Date Died
January 26, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Julia Curley
630 Swancroft Lane
Matthews NC 28105
Applicant's Attorney
Bradley Aaron Somogyi
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Irene R. Woolf
22701 Lake Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Thursday, January 26, 2017

Commissioner

Bradley A. Somogyi
6105 Parkland Blvd. #140
Cleveland OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 225254—Estate of Irene R. Woolf. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. A. Somogyi, atty.
