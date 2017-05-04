Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225255
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- December 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Dwayne Hall
346 Branford DriveRichmond Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel P. Lang, Esq. Co. LPA
5579 Pearl Rd Suite 203
Parma OH 44129
Decedent
Nathalia Derrell Smith
1952 Rayburn StreetCleveland OH 44112
Text2017 EST 225255—Estate of Nathalia Derrell Smith. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. D. P. Lang, atty.
