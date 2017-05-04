Date Filed Thursday, May 4, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225255 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died December 24, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225255—Estate of Nathalia Derrell Smith. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. D. P. Lang, atty.