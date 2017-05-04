Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225258
- Date Died
- October 3, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Eve M. Dejanovitz
3108 Hearthstone RoadParma OH 44134
Date Died :Monday, October 3, 2016
Applicant
Charles J. Strejnowski
6447 Pebble Creek DriveIndependence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Mary Ann Thornton, LLC
2016 West Schaaf Rd
Cleveland OH 44109
Commissioner
Mary Ann Thornton
20165 W. Schaaf Rd.Cleveland OH 44109
Text2017 EST 225258—Estate of Eve M. Dejanovitz. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. A. Thornton, atty.
