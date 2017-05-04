Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225258
Date Died
October 3, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Eve M. Dejanovitz
3108 Hearthstone Road
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Monday, October 3, 2016

Applicant

Charles J. Strejnowski
6447 Pebble Creek Drive
Independence OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Mary Ann Thornton
Mary Ann Thornton, LLC
2016 West Schaaf Rd
Cleveland OH 44109

Commissioner

Mary Ann Thornton
20165 W. Schaaf Rd.
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2017 EST 225258—Estate of Eve M. Dejanovitz. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. A. Thornton, atty.
