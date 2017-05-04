Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225263
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $147,200.00
- Date Died
- April 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Scott Pickel
3451 Henninger Rd.Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Traska Law Firm, LLC
4352 Pearl Rd., Suite A
Cleveland OH 44109
Decedent
Barbara L. Pickel
4580 West 157th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Fiduciary
Scott Pickel
3451 Henninger Rd.Cleveland OH 44109
Fiduciary's Attorney
Traska Law Firm, LLC
4352 Pearl Rd., Suite A
Cleveland OH 44109
Text2017 EST 225263—Estate of Barbara L. Pickel. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $147,200.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. M. L. Molzan Traska, atty.
About your information and the public record.