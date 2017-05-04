Date Filed Thursday, May 4, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225263 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $147,200.00 Date Died April 5, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225263—Estate of Barbara L. Pickel. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $147,200.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. M. L. Molzan Traska, atty.