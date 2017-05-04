Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225263
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$147,200.00
Date Died
April 5, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Scott Pickel
3451 Henninger Rd.
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Michelle Lynn Molzan Traska
Traska Law Firm, LLC
4352 Pearl Rd., Suite A
Cleveland OH 44109

Decedent

Barbara L. Pickel
4580 West 157th Street
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Fiduciary

Scott Pickel
3451 Henninger Rd.
Cleveland OH 44109
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michelle Lynn Molzan Traska
Traska Law Firm, LLC
4352 Pearl Rd., Suite A
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2017 EST 225263—Estate of Barbara L. Pickel. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $147,200.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. M. L. Molzan Traska, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 