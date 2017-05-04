Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225264
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
August 8, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Winifred Lamantia
6741 Wallings Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Monday, August 8, 2016

Applicant

Jodie Mcleod
6741 Wallings Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
William Bennett Eadie
3100 East 45th Place
Cleveland OH 44127

Text

2017 EST 225264—Estate of Winifred Lamantia. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. W. B. Eadie, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 