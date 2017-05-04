Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225264
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- August 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Winifred Lamantia
6741 Wallings RoadBrecksville OH 44141
Date Died :Monday, August 8, 2016
Applicant
Jodie Mcleod
6741 Wallings RoadBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
3100 East 45th Place
Cleveland OH 44127
Text2017 EST 225264—Estate of Winifred Lamantia. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. W. B. Eadie, atty.
About your information and the public record.