Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225268
Date Died
November 4, 2015
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Eugene D. Jess
14637 Lisa Drive
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Wednesday, November 4, 2015

Applicant

Sharon M. Pytlak
6725 Strathmore Drive
Cleveland OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Fiduciary

Sharon M. Pytlak
6725 Strathmore Drive
Valley View OH 44125
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Text

2017 EST 225268—Estate of Eugene D. Jess Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
