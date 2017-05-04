Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225268
- Date Died
- November 4, 2015
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Eugene D. Jess
14637 Lisa DriveMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant
Sharon M. Pytlak
6725 Strathmore DriveCleveland OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Fiduciary
Sharon M. Pytlak
6725 Strathmore DriveValley View OH 44125
Fiduciary's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Text2017 EST 225268—Estate of Eugene D. Jess Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
