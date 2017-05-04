Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225269
- Date Died
- September 3, 2012
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Margaret L. Greathouse
12117 Lenacrave Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Monday, September 3, 2012
Applicant
Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain Road Suite 709North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Text2017 EST 225269—Estate of Margaret L. Greathouse. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. W. Wolf, atty.
