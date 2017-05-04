Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225269
Date Died
September 3, 2012
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Margaret L. Greathouse
12117 Lenacrave Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Monday, September 3, 2012

Applicant

Stephen W. Wolf
26777 Lorain Road Suite 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Stephen W. Wolf
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2017 EST 225269—Estate of Margaret L. Greathouse. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. W. Wolf, atty.
