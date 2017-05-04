Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225270
Date Died
August 29, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Therese M. Aigner
10702 North Marks Rd.
Columbia Station OH 44028
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Decedent

Doris A. Aigner-Copfer
2083 West 98th Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Monday, August 29, 2016

Text

2017 EST 225270—Estate of Doris A. Aigner-Copfer. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 