Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225270
- Date Died
- August 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Therese M. Aigner
10702 North Marks Rd.Columbia Station OH 44028
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Decedent
Doris A. Aigner-Copfer
2083 West 98th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Text2017 EST 225270—Estate of Doris A. Aigner-Copfer. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
