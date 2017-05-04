Date Filed Thursday, May 4, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD225273 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING May 30, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 225273—Re: Joseph Ballas. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 30, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.