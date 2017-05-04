Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225273
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 30, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Virginia Bardoun
242 WashingtonNorthfield OH 44067
Ward
Joseph Ballas
9760 Pleasant Lake Blvd., #Y33Parma OH 44130
Applicant
Ronald S. Ballas
7570 Amber LaneParma OH 44130
Text2017 GRD 225273—Re: Joseph Ballas. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 30, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.