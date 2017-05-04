Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 4, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225273
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 30, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Virginia Bardoun
242 Washington
Northfield OH 44067

Ward

Joseph Ballas
9760 Pleasant Lake Blvd., #Y33
Parma OH 44130

Applicant

Ronald S. Ballas
7570 Amber Lane
Parma OH 44130

Text

2017 GRD 225273—Re: Joseph Ballas. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 30, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 