Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC225280
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJun 20, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
Old Name
Renee Marie Al-Gassab
6405 W. Clinton AvenueCleveland OH 44102
Old Name's Attorney
The Cramer Law Group, LLC
11470 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44106
New Name
Renee Marie Jones
6405 W. Clinton AvenueCleveland OH 44102
Text2017 MSC 225280—Re: Renee Marie Al-Gassab. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jun. 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. M. A. Cramer, atty.
