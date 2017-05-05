Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 5, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC225280
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jun 20, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

Old Name

Renee Marie Al-Gassab
6405 W. Clinton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102
Old Name's Attorney
Marilyn Abrienne Cramer
The Cramer Law Group, LLC
11470 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44106

New Name

Renee Marie Jones
6405 W. Clinton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 MSC 225280—Re: Renee Marie Al-Gassab. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Jun. 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. M. A. Cramer, atty.
