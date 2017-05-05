Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225281
Date Died
August 17, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Edward D. Morze
4748 Rocky River Drive
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Anthony Dolan
The Dolan Law Firm, LLC
3890 Rocky River Drive
Cleveland OH 44111

Decedent

Konrad Sigmund Morze
20-12 West 89th, Apartment 2
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Fiduciary

Edward D. Morze
4748 Rocky River Drive
Cleveland OH 44135
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael Anthony Dolan
The Dolan Law Firm, LLC
3890 Rocky River Drive
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2017 EST 225281—Estate of Konrad Sigmund Morze. Application to administer estate filed. M. A. Dolan, atty.
