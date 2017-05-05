Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225281
- Date Died
- August 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Edward D. Morze
4748 Rocky River DriveCleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
The Dolan Law Firm, LLC
3890 Rocky River Drive
Cleveland OH 44111
Decedent
Konrad Sigmund Morze
20-12 West 89th, Apartment 2Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Fiduciary
Edward D. Morze
4748 Rocky River DriveCleveland OH 44135
Fiduciary's Attorney
The Dolan Law Firm, LLC
3890 Rocky River Drive
Cleveland OH 44111
Text2017 EST 225281—Estate of Konrad Sigmund Morze. Application to administer estate filed. M. A. Dolan, atty.
