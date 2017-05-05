Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC225282
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJun 20, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Kaya Alexander Monet' Jones
6405 W. Clinton AvenueCleveland OH 44102
Applicant
Renee M. Al-Gassab
6405 W. Clinton AvenueCleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
The Cramer Law Group, LLC
11470 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44106
Old Name
Kaya Alexander Monet' Al-Gassab
6405 W. Clinton AvenueCleveland OH 44102
Text2017 MSC 225282—Re: Kaya Alexander Monet' Al-Gassab. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jun. 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. M. A. Cramer, atty.
About your information and the public record.