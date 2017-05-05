Date Filed Friday, May 5, 2017 Case Number 2017MSC225282 Hearing NAME CHANGE HEARING Jun 20, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code CHGM

Text 2017 MSC 225282—Re: Kaya Alexander Monet' Al-Gassab. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jun. 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. M. A. Cramer, atty.