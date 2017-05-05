Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225285
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- September 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Sheila A. Santosuosso
9390 Rainbow LaneNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Wargo and Wargo Co., L.P.A.
30 Park Drive
Berea OH 44017-1506
Decedent
Anthony Eugene Santosuosso
3437 W. 126th St.Cleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Monday, September 12, 2016
Text2017 EST 225285—Estate of Anthony Eugene Santosuosso. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. J. Wargo, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.