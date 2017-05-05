Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225285
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
September 12, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Sheila A. Santosuosso
9390 Rainbow Lane
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Wargo Jr.
Wargo and Wargo Co., L.P.A.
30 Park Drive
Berea OH 44017-1506

Decedent

Anthony Eugene Santosuosso
3437 W. 126th St.
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2017 EST 225285—Estate of Anthony Eugene Santosuosso. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. J. Wargo, Jr., atty.
