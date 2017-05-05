Probate
- Friday, May 5, 2017
- 2017EST225286
- February 3, 2017
ESTATE HEARINGJun 19, 2017 9:30 AM
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Deborah Demars
24746 FraminghamWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph L. Motta Co., LPA
32818 Walker Road, #295
Avon Lake OH 44012
Decedent
Virginia L. Kendall
605 Bradley RoadBay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Friday, February 3, 2017
Text2017 EST 225286—Estate of Virginia L. Kendall. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 19, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. L. Motta, atty.
