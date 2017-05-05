Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225286
Date Died
February 3, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 19, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Deborah Demars
24746 Framingham
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Louis Motta
Joseph L. Motta Co., LPA
32818 Walker Road, #295
Avon Lake OH 44012

Decedent

Virginia L. Kendall
605 Bradley Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Text

2017 EST 225286—Estate of Virginia L. Kendall. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 19, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. L. Motta, atty.
