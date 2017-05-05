Date Filed Friday, May 5, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225290 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died January 26, 2016 Filing Code AD4

Text 2017 EST 225290—Estate of James A. Pukys. Application to administer ancillary estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.