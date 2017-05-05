Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225290
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
January 26, 2016
Filing Code
AD4

Decedent

James A. Pukys
133 Arrow Road
Hilton Head Island SC 29928

Fiduciary

Thomas A. Pukys
907 Park Village Drive
Louisville OH 44641

Text

2017 EST 225290—Estate of James A. Pukys. Application to administer ancillary estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
