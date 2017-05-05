Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225290
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- January 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD4
Decedent
James A. Pukys
133 Arrow RoadHilton Head Island SC 29928
Date Died :Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Fiduciary
Thomas A. Pukys
907 Park Village DriveLouisville OH 44641
Text2017 EST 225290—Estate of James A. Pukys. Application to administer ancillary estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
