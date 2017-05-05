Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225291
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 30, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Elizabeth Nagy
1285 W. Miner Rd.Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant
Frank Nagy
1285 W. Miner Rd.Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Hickman & Lowder Co.,LPA
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 GRD 225291—Re: Elizabeth Nagy. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 30, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. D. S. Banas, atty.
About your information and the public record.