Date Filed
Friday, May 5, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225291
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 30, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Elizabeth Nagy
1285 W. Miner Rd.
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Applicant

Frank Nagy
1285 W. Miner Rd.
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
David Struewing Banas
Hickman & Lowder Co.,LPA
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 GRD 225291—Re: Elizabeth Nagy. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 30, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. D. S. Banas, atty.
