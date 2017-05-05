Date Filed Friday, May 5, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225294 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $90,000.00 Date Died March 20, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 225294—Estate of Charlotte P. Karolewski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $90,000.00. D. N. Rodstrom, atty.