Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225294
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$90,000.00
Date Died
March 20, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Nancy Ross
1044 Elmwood Drive
Macedonia OH 44056
Applicant's Attorney
Derek Nels Rodstrom
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Charlotte P. Karolewski
15930 Ridge Road
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 EST 225294—Estate of Charlotte P. Karolewski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $90,000.00. D. N. Rodstrom, atty.
