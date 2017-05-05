Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225294
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $90,000.00
- Date Died
- March 20, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Nancy Ross
1044 Elmwood DriveMacedonia OH 44056
Applicant's Attorney
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Charlotte P. Karolewski
15930 Ridge RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Text2017 EST 225294—Estate of Charlotte P. Karolewski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $90,000.00. D. N. Rodstrom, atty.
