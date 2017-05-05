Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225295
Date Died
April 1, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Jeanne M. Bishop
6112 Turney Road
Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Emil Frank Sos Jr.
Emil F. Sos, Jr.
12690 Opalocka Drive
Chesterland OH 44026-2666

Decedent

Patricia E. Flandera
15201 Marlene Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Fiduciary

Jeanne M. Bishop
6112 Turney Road
Garfield Heights OH 44125
Fiduciary's Attorney
Emil Frank Sos Jr.
Emil F. Sos, Jr.
12690 Opalocka Drive
Chesterland OH 44026-2666

Text

2017 EST 225295—Estate of Patricia E. Flandera. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. F. Sos, Jr., atty.
