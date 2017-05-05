Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225295
- Date Died
- April 1, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Jeanne M. Bishop
6112 Turney RoadGarfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Emil F. Sos, Jr.
12690 Opalocka Drive
Chesterland OH 44026-2666
Decedent
Patricia E. Flandera
15201 Marlene AvenueCleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Saturday, April 1, 2017
Fiduciary
Jeanne M. Bishop
6112 Turney RoadGarfield Heights OH 44125
Fiduciary's Attorney
Emil F. Sos, Jr.
12690 Opalocka Drive
Chesterland OH 44026-2666
Text2017 EST 225295—Estate of Patricia E. Flandera. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. F. Sos, Jr., atty.
