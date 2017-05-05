Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225296
- Date Died
- January 13, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJun 19, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Irene Kenderes
3721 W. 129th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Mabel L. Mehringer
3721 W. 129th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Friday, January 13, 2017
Text2017 EST 225296—Estate of Mabel L. Mehringer. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. D. N. Rodstrom, atty.
