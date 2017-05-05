Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225296
Date Died
January 13, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 19, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Irene Kenderes
3721 W. 129th Street
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Derek Nels Rodstrom
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Mabel L. Mehringer
3721 W. 129th Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Friday, January 13, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225296—Estate of Mabel L. Mehringer. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 19, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. D. N. Rodstrom, atty.
