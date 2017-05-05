Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC225297
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJun 26, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Da'shawn Kinyon Burgess
15309 Ramage Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Old Name
Da'shawn Kinyon Mickey
15309 Ramage Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant
Tianna Burgess
15309 Ramage Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Text2017 MSC 225297—Re: Da'shawn Kinyon Mickey. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jun. 26, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.