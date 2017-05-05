Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 5, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC225297
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jun 26, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Da'shawn Kinyon Burgess
15309 Ramage Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Old Name

Da'shawn Kinyon Mickey
15309 Ramage Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Applicant

Tianna Burgess
15309 Ramage Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 MSC 225297—Re: Da'shawn Kinyon Mickey. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jun. 26, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
