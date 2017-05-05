Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225299
- Date Died
- March 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Rose Ann Popp
13459 Bennington Blvd.Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant
Judith M. Popp
13459 Bennington Blvd.Middleburg Hts. OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Phillips & Mille Co., L.P.A.
7530 Lucerne Drive
Cleveland OH 44130-6557
Text2017 EST 225299—Estate of Rose Ann Popp. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. G. Mille, atty.
