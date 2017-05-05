Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225299
Date Died
March 10, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Rose Ann Popp
13459 Bennington Blvd.
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Friday, March 10, 2017

Applicant

Judith M. Popp
13459 Bennington Blvd.
Middleburg Hts. OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis Gene Mille
Phillips & Mille Co., L.P.A.
7530 Lucerne Drive
Cleveland OH 44130-6557

Text

2017 EST 225299—Estate of Rose Ann Popp. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. G. Mille, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 