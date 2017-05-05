Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225301
Date Died
January 28, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Janice E. Casey
3365 Palmer Drive
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
David Robert Grant
Plevin & Gallucci Company, LPA
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Joseph C. Casey
3365 Palmer Drive
Rocky River OH 44116

Fiduciary

Janice E. Casey
3365 Palmer Drive
Rocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Robert Grant
Plevin & Gallucci Company, LPA
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Surviving Spouse

Janice E. Casey
3365 Palmer Drive
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 225301—Estate of Joseph C. Casey. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. R. Grant, atty.
