Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225301
- Date Died
- January 28, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Janice E. Casey
3365 Palmer DriveRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Plevin & Gallucci Company, LPA
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Joseph C. Casey
3365 Palmer DriveRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Saturday, January 28, 2017
Fiduciary
Janice E. Casey
3365 Palmer DriveRocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary's Attorney
Plevin & Gallucci Company, LPA
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Surviving Spouse
Janice E. Casey
3365 Palmer DriveRocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 225301—Estate of Joseph C. Casey. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. R. Grant, atty.
