Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225304
Date Died
March 15, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Margaret A. Hruby
33851 Linden Drive
Solon OH 44139

Applicant

Katrina Hruby
33851 Linden Drive
Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Elliott Samuel Barrat
Elliott S. Barrat, Attorney
33255 Bainbridge Rd.
Cleveland OH 44139-2845

Fiduciary

Katrina Hruby
33851 Linden Drive
Solon OH 44139
Fiduciary's Attorney
Elliott Samuel Barrat
Elliott S. Barrat, Attorney
33255 Bainbridge Rd.
Cleveland OH 44139-2845

Text

2017 EST 225304—Estate of Margaret A. Hruby. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. S. Barrat, atty.
