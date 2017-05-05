Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225304
- Date Died
- March 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Margaret A. Hruby
33851 Linden DriveSolon OH 44139
Date Died :Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Applicant
Katrina Hruby
33851 Linden DriveSolon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Elliott S. Barrat, Attorney
33255 Bainbridge Rd.
Cleveland OH 44139-2845
Fiduciary
Katrina Hruby
33851 Linden DriveSolon OH 44139
Fiduciary's Attorney
Elliott S. Barrat, Attorney
33255 Bainbridge Rd.
Cleveland OH 44139-2845
Text2017 EST 225304—Estate of Margaret A. Hruby. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. S. Barrat, atty.
