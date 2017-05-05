Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225307
- Date Died
- March 15, 2013
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMay 22, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Decedent
Matthew Wilson
4610 E. 131 St.Garfield Heights OH 44105
Date Died :Friday, March 15, 2013
Applicant
Leslie A. Edwards
4610 E. 131 St.Garfield Heights OH 44105
Text2017 EST 225307—Estate of Matthew Wilson Sr. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing May 22, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
