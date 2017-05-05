Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225307
Date Died
March 15, 2013
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 22, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
COTWOA

Decedent

Matthew Wilson
4610 E. 131 St.
Garfield Heights OH 44105

Date Died :Friday, March 15, 2013

Applicant

Leslie A. Edwards
4610 E. 131 St.
Garfield Heights OH 44105

Text

2017 EST 225307—Estate of Matthew Wilson Sr. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing May 22, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 