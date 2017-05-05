Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225315
- Date Died
- October 31, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Linda J. Price
3317 E. 132nd St.Cleveland OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Mark L. Hoffman
20133 Farnsleigh Road
Shaker Hts. OH 44122-3613
Decedent
Fred Price
3317 East 132nd St.Cleveland OH 44120
Date Died :Monday, October 31, 2016
Text2017 EST 225315—Estate of Fred Price Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Hoffman, atty.
About your information and the public record.