Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225322
- Date Died
- February 15, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJun 19, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Marie R. Kahl
887 East 210th StreetCleveland OH 44119
Date Died :Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Applicant
William L. Kahl
3839 Sandky Lake DriveRavenna OH 44266
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros E. Gonakis Company, L.P.A.
20050 Lakeshore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 EST 225322—Estate of Marie R. Kahl. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jun. 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. S. E. Gonakis, atty.
