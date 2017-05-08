Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225322
Date Died
February 15, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 19, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Marie R. Kahl
887 East 210th Street
Cleveland OH 44119

Date Died :Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Applicant

William L. Kahl
3839 Sandky Lake Drive
Ravenna OH 44266
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros Emanuel Gonakis
Spiros E. Gonakis Company, L.P.A.
20050 Lakeshore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 EST 225322—Estate of Marie R. Kahl. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jun. 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. S. E. Gonakis, atty.
