Date Filed Monday, May 8, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225322 Date Died February 15, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jun 19, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code WRL

Text 2017 EST 225322—Estate of Marie R. Kahl. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jun. 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. S. E. Gonakis, atty.