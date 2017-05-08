Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 8, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225330
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 6, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GDE

Applicant

Michael A. Wagner
100 Center Street, Suite 310
Chardon OH 44024
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Anthony Wagner
Frederick H. Green
100 Center Street
Chardon OH 44024

Ward

James Anthony Vitale
1341 Marlowe Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 GRD 225330—Re: James Anthony Vitale. Application for letters of guardianship of estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. A. Wagner, atty.
