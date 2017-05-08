Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225330
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 6, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDE
Applicant
Michael A. Wagner
100 Center Street, Suite 310Chardon OH 44024
Applicant's Attorney
Frederick H. Green
100 Center Street
Chardon OH 44024
Ward
James Anthony Vitale
1341 Marlowe Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 GRD 225330—Re: James Anthony Vitale. Application for letters of guardianship of estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. A. Wagner, atty.
