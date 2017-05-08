Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 8, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC225334
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jun 26, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

Christopher James Beck
22373 Fairlawn Circle
Fairview Park OH 44126

New Name

Christopher James Webster
22373 Fairlawn Circle
Fairview Park OH 44126

Applicant

Jessica Webster
22373 Fairlawn Circle
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 MSC 225334—Re: Christopher James Beck. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jun. 26, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
