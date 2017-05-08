Date Filed Monday, May 8, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225336 Date Died March 19, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jun 19, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 225336—Estate of Annette Matthews. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.