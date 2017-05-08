Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225336
Date Died
March 19, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 19, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Annette Matthews
10909 Notre Dame
Cleveland OH 44104

Date Died :Sunday, March 19, 2017

Applicant

Brenda Otey
3028 Becket Road
Cleveland OH 44120

Text

2017 EST 225336—Estate of Annette Matthews. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
