Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225336
- Date Died
- March 19, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJun 19, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Annette Matthews
10909 Notre DameCleveland OH 44104
Date Died :Sunday, March 19, 2017
Applicant
Brenda Otey
3028 Becket RoadCleveland OH 44120
Text2017 EST 225336—Estate of Annette Matthews. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
