Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225337
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$150,000.00
Date Died
May 1, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Fiduciary

Jeffrey C. Endress
17119 Madison Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary's Attorney
Jeffrey Craig Endress
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107

Decedent

Carolyn Bauer
14401 Detroit Ave., #303
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Monday, May 1, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225337—Estate of Carolyn Bauer. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $150,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. C. Endress, atty.
