Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225337
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $150,000.00
- Date Died
- May 1, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Fiduciary
Jeffrey C. Endress
17119 Madison Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary's Attorney
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Carolyn Bauer
14401 Detroit Ave., #303Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 225337—Estate of Carolyn Bauer. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $150,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. C. Endress, atty.
