Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225339
- Date Died
- July 21, 2013
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
James Lyon
3109 Chadbourne RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
R. Michael O'Neal
20521 Chagrin Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Decedent
Diane Kasprowicz
3109 Chadbourne RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Sunday, July 21, 2013
Text2017 EST 225339—Estate of Diane Kasprowicz. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. M. O'Neal, atty.
