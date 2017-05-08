Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225339
Date Died
July 21, 2013
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

James Lyon
3109 Chadbourne Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Michael O'Neal
R. Michael O'Neal
20521 Chagrin Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Decedent

Diane Kasprowicz
3109 Chadbourne Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Text

2017 EST 225339—Estate of Diane Kasprowicz. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. M. O'Neal, atty.
