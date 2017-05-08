Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 8, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225342
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 6, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Ismaela Emery
21045 South Bend Circle; #4
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
David Lawrence Rowthorn
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113

Ward

Robin F. Emery
21045 South Bend Circle; ;# 4
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 GRD 225342—Re: Robin F. Emery. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. D. L. Rowthorn, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 