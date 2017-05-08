Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225342
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 6, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Ismaela Emery
21045 South Bend Circle; #4Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113
Ward
Robin F. Emery
21045 South Bend Circle; ;# 4Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 GRD 225342—Re: Robin F. Emery. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. D. L. Rowthorn, atty.
