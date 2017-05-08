Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225347
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 13, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Julia Grauel
5223 West 48th StreetParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
W Schulz Law
27352 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145
Ward
Anne S. Grauel
5223 West 48th StreetParma OH 44134
Text2017 GRD 225347—Re: Anne S. Grauel. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 13, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. W. J. Schulz, atty.
