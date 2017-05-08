Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 8, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225347
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 13, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Julia Grauel
5223 West 48th Street
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
William James Schulz
W Schulz Law
27352 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145

Ward

Anne S. Grauel
5223 West 48th Street
Parma OH 44134

Text

2017 GRD 225347—Re: Anne S. Grauel. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 13, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. W. J. Schulz, atty.
