Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225348
Date Died
April 6, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Betty M. Ruprecht
2061 Bassett Road
Westlake OH 44145

Applicant

Jeffrey D. Ruprecht
27329 Beatrice Lane
Olmsted Township OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Anthony Valore
Valore & Gordillo, LLP
21055 Lorain Road
Cleveland OH 44126

Fiduciary

Jeffrey D. Ruprecht
27329 Beatrice Lane
Olmsted Township OH 44138
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joseph Anthony Valore
Valore & Gordillo, LLP
21055 Lorain Road
Cleveland OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 225348—Estate of Betty M. Ruprecht. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Valore, atty.
