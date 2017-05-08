Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225348
- Date Died
- April 6, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Betty M. Ruprecht
2061 Bassett RoadWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Thursday, April 6, 2017
Applicant
Jeffrey D. Ruprecht
27329 Beatrice LaneOlmsted Township OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Valore & Gordillo, LLP
21055 Lorain Road
Cleveland OH 44126
Fiduciary
Jeffrey D. Ruprecht
27329 Beatrice LaneOlmsted Township OH 44138
Fiduciary's Attorney
Valore & Gordillo, LLP
21055 Lorain Road
Cleveland OH 44126
Text2017 EST 225348—Estate of Betty M. Ruprecht. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Valore, atty.
