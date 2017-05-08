Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225351
- Date Died
- April 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
James E. Rizzo
1618 Woodhurst AvenueMayfield Hts. OH 44124
Date Died :Sunday, April 16, 2017
Applicant
James M. Rizzo
8345 Merrie LaneChesterland OH 44026
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144
Text2017 EST 225351—Estate of James E. Rizzo. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
