Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225351
Date Died
April 16, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

James E. Rizzo
1618 Woodhurst Avenue
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124

Date Died :Sunday, April 16, 2017

Applicant

James M. Rizzo
8345 Merrie Lane
Chesterland OH 44026
Applicant's Attorney
Joyce Hribar Fiebig
Joyce Hribar Fiebig LLC
33977 Chardon Road #100
Willoughby Hills OH 44094-9144

Text

2017 EST 225351—Estate of James E. Rizzo. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. H. Fiebig, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 