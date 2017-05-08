Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225354
- Date Died
- April 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Cris A. Ricci
1111 Century Dr.Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
19120 Old Detroit Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Craig A. Ricci
4330 Rockland AvenueBrooklyn OH 44144
Date Died :Monday, April 10, 2017
Text2017 EST 225354—Estate of Craig A. Ricci. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. E. Nagy, atty.
