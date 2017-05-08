Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225354
Date Died
April 10, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Cris A. Ricci
1111 Century Dr.
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
James Edward Nagy
19120 Old Detroit Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Craig A. Ricci
4330 Rockland Avenue
Brooklyn OH 44144

Date Died :Monday, April 10, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225354—Estate of Craig A. Ricci. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. E. Nagy, atty.
