Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225355
- Date Died
- February 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Sandra L. Biermacher
1803 Canterbury RoadWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
James R. Biermacher
1803 Canterbury RoadWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Friday, February 3, 2017
Text2017 EST 225355—Estate of James R. Biermacher. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
