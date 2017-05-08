Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225355
Date Died
February 3, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Sandra L. Biermacher
1803 Canterbury Road
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

James R. Biermacher
1803 Canterbury Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 225355—Estate of James R. Biermacher. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
