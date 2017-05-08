Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 8, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225357
Date Died
October 24, 2015
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Gwendolyn M. Prinkleton
3783 E. 151st Street
Cleveland OH 44145

Date Died :Saturday, October 24, 2015

Applicant

Jeffrey L. Kocian
25360 Westwood Road
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Leahy Kocian
Jeffrey L. Kocian
25360 Westwood Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 225357—Estate of Gwendolyn M. Prinkleton. Will admitted to probate. J. L. Kocian, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 