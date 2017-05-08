Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225357
- Date Died
- October 24, 2015
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Gwendolyn M. Prinkleton
3783 E. 151st StreetCleveland OH 44145
Date Died :Saturday, October 24, 2015
Applicant
Jeffrey L. Kocian
25360 Westwood RoadWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey L. Kocian
25360 Westwood Road
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 225357—Estate of Gwendolyn M. Prinkleton. Will admitted to probate. J. L. Kocian, atty.
