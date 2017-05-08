Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 8, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225358
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 20, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Chris Stewart
1781 Spyglass Dr. Apt. 287
Austin TX 78746

Ward

Scott K. Stewart
21911 Lake Road
Lakewood OH 44107

Next of Kin

Susan Stewart
21911 Lake Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 GRD 225358—Re: Scott K. Stewart. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 20, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
