Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 8, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225358
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 20, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Chris Stewart
1781 Spyglass Dr. Apt. 287Austin TX 78746
Ward
Scott K. Stewart
21911 Lake RoadLakewood OH 44107
Next of Kin
Susan Stewart
21911 Lake Rd.Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 GRD 225358—Re: Scott K. Stewart. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 20, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
