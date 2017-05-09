Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225361
- Date Died
- February 4, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJun 20, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Itsu Nakatsuka
1345 Ethel AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Saturday, February 4, 2017
Applicant
Patricia Mcguier
1230 Arlington RoadLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
McGraw & McGraw Co., LPA
55 Public Square Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 225361—Estate of Itsu Nakatsuka. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. B. R. McGraw, atty.
