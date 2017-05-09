Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225361
Date Died
February 4, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 20, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Itsu Nakatsuka
1345 Ethel Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Saturday, February 4, 2017

Applicant

Patricia Mcguier
1230 Arlington Road
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Brian Richard McGraw
McGraw & McGraw Co., LPA
55 Public Square Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 225361—Estate of Itsu Nakatsuka. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. B. R. McGraw, atty.
