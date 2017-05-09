Date Filed Tuesday, May 9, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225361 Date Died February 4, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jun 20, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 225361—Estate of Itsu Nakatsuka. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. B. R. McGraw, atty.