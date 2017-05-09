Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225363
Date Died
November 19, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Surviving Spouse

Alana G. Andrews
3137 Fairmont Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44118

Decedent

Noel Stewart Andrews
3137 Fairmount Blvd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44118-5500

Date Died :Saturday, November 19, 2016

Fiduciary

Alana G. Andrews
3137 Fairmount Blvd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44118-5500
Fiduciary's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 225363—Estate of Noel Stewart Andrews. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. A. L. Papesh, atty.
