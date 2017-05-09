Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225363
- Date Died
- November 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Surviving Spouse
Alana G. Andrews
3137 Fairmont Blvd.Cleveland OH 44118
Decedent
Noel Stewart Andrews
3137 Fairmount Blvd.Cleveland Heights OH 44118-5500
Date Died :Saturday, November 19, 2016
Fiduciary
Alana G. Andrews
3137 Fairmount Blvd.Cleveland Heights OH 44118-5500
Fiduciary's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Text2017 EST 225363—Estate of Noel Stewart Andrews. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. A. L. Papesh, atty.
