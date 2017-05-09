Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225364
- Date Died
- February 5, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJun 21, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
James M. Talty
354 Balmoral DriveRichmond Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
21875 Addington Blvd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Jane Ellen Tamburrino
354 Balmoral DriveRichmond Hts. OH 44143
Date Died :Sunday, February 5, 2017
Text2017 EST 225364—Estate of Jane Ellen Tamburrino. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. P. E. Talty, atty.
About your information and the public record.