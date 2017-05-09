Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225364
Date Died
February 5, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 21, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

James M. Talty
354 Balmoral Drive
Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Patrick Edward Talty
21875 Addington Blvd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Jane Ellen Tamburrino
354 Balmoral Drive
Richmond Hts. OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 225364—Estate of Jane Ellen Tamburrino. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. P. E. Talty, atty.
