Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225366
- Date Died
- April 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Patricia M. Ferry
2021 King James Pkwy, #116Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Linda L. House, Attorney at Law
24441 Detroit Road
Westlake OH 44145-1543
Decedent
Joseph A. Leary
27819 Center Ridge Road Apt. 201Westlake OH 44145
Fiduciary
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text2017 EST 225366—Estate of Joseph A. Leary. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. L. House, atty.
