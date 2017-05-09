Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225366
Date Died
April 16, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Patricia M. Ferry
2021 King James Pkwy, #116
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Linda Lesko House
Linda L. House, Attorney at Law
24441 Detroit Road
Westlake OH 44145-1543

Decedent

Joseph A. Leary
27819 Center Ridge Road Apt. 201
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Sunday, April 16, 2017

Fiduciary

Patricia M. Ferry
2021 King James Pkwy, #116
Westlake OH 44145
Fiduciary's Attorney
Linda Lesko House
Linda L. House, Attorney at Law
24441 Detroit Road
Westlake OH 44145-1543

Text

2017 EST 225366—Estate of Joseph A. Leary. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. L. House, atty.
