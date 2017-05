Date Filed Tuesday, May 9, 2017 Case Number 2017MSC225367 Hearing NAME CHANGE HEARING Jun 26, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code CHGM

Text 2017 MSC 225367—Re: Chaniya Tina Marie Berry. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jun. 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.