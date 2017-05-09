Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225370
- Date Died
- March 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Mark Klein
31 Grandmere DriveBedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Buckley King
1400 Fifth Third Center
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Ramona Klein
16300 Mendota AvenueMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Thursday, March 16, 2017
Fiduciary
Mark Klein
31 Grandmere DriveBedford OH 44146
Fiduciary's Attorney
Buckley King
1400 Fifth Third Center
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 225370—Estate of Ramona Klein. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. J. Carlisle-Kesling, atty.
