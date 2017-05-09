Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225373
Date Died
April 30, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

John H. Fuller
177 E. Washington St.
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Date Died :Sunday, April 30, 2017

Applicant

Shannon Healy Fuller
3252 Chadbourne Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
James Covell McSherry
McSherry & Co, LPA
529 E Washington St
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Fiduciary

Shannon Healy Fuller
3252 Chadbourne Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Covell McSherry
McSherry & Co, LPA
529 E Washington St
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Text

2017 EST 225373—Estate of John H. Fuller. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. C. McSherry, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 