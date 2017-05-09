Probate
Decedent
John H. Fuller
177 E. Washington St.Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant
Shannon Healy Fuller
3252 Chadbourne RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
McSherry & Co, LPA
529 E Washington St
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Fiduciary
Shannon Healy Fuller
3252 Chadbourne RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Fiduciary's Attorney
McSherry & Co, LPA
529 E Washington St
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Text2017 EST 225373—Estate of John H. Fuller. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. C. McSherry, atty.
