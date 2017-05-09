Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225375
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 6, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Sandra L. Riggenbach
7017 Peck Road
Ravenna OH 44266

Ward

Timothy Genoso
5751 West 44th Street
Parma OH 44134

Next of Kin

Diana Morado
5751 W. 44th St.
Parma OH 44134

Next of Kin

Lisa Moore
113 Grove St.
Wellington OH 44090

Next of Kin

James Genoso
5751 W. 44th St.
Parma OH 44134

Text

2017 GRD 225375—Re: Timothy Genoso. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 6, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
