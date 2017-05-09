Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225375
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 6, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Sandra L. Riggenbach
7017 Peck RoadRavenna OH 44266
Ward
Timothy Genoso
5751 West 44th StreetParma OH 44134
Next of Kin
Diana Morado
5751 W. 44th St.Parma OH 44134
Next of Kin
Lisa Moore
113 Grove St.Wellington OH 44090
Next of Kin
James Genoso
5751 W. 44th St.Parma OH 44134
Text2017 GRD 225375—Re: Timothy Genoso. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 6, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
