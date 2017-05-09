Date Filed Tuesday, May 9, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD225375 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jun 6, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 225375—Re: Timothy Genoso. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 6, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.