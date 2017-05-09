Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225378
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $65,000.00
- Date Died
- April 20, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Elizabeth Harpootlian
971 Sheryl DriveCleveland OH 44109
Applicant
Tom Allen Harpootlian
494 Rissman LaneOrtonville MI 48462
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 EST 225378—Estate of Elizabeth Harpootlian. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $65,000.00. R. Y. Price, atty.
