Date Filed Tuesday, May 9, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225378 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $65,000.00 Date Died April 20, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 225378—Estate of Elizabeth Harpootlian. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $65,000.00. R. Y. Price, atty.