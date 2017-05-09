Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225378
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$65,000.00
Date Died
April 20, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Elizabeth Harpootlian
971 Sheryl Drive
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Thursday, April 20, 2017

Applicant

Tom Allen Harpootlian
494 Rissman Lane
Ortonville MI 48462
Applicant's Attorney
Rebecca Yingst Price
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 EST 225378—Estate of Elizabeth Harpootlian. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $65,000.00. R. Y. Price, atty.
