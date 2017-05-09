Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225380
Date Died
April 27, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Stanley C. Wawrosz
326 Asbury Rd.
Fairlawn OH 44333
Applicant's Attorney
Robert John Golubski
Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Decedent

Irene T. Walzak
7436 Midland Rd.
Independence OH 44131

Date Died :Thursday, April 27, 2017

Fiduciary

Stanley C. Wawrosz
326 Asbury Rd.
Fairlawn OH 44333
Fiduciary's Attorney
Robert John Golubski
Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 EST 225380—Estate of Irene T. Walzak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Golubski, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 