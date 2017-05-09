Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225380
- Date Died
- April 27, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Stanley C. Wawrosz
326 Asbury Rd.Fairlawn OH 44333
Applicant's Attorney
Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105
Decedent
Irene T. Walzak
7436 Midland Rd.Independence OH 44131
Fiduciary
Stanley C. Wawrosz
326 Asbury Rd.Fairlawn OH 44333
Fiduciary's Attorney
Robert J. Golubski
6500 Fullerton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105
Text2017 EST 225380—Estate of Irene T. Walzak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. J. Golubski, atty.
